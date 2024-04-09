Bochum promotes youth coach in a bid to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga relegation candidate Bochum promoted youth coach Heiko Butscher to interim head coach with the task of surviving in the German top flight. Butscher takes over for the final six games of the Bundesliga season. The announcement came a day after Bochum fired Thomas Letsch following a poor run. Bochum is 15th in the 18-team league but has only one point from its last six games under Letsch. Bochum hosts Heidenheim on Saturday.

