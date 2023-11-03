Bochum gets first league win with two goals from Japan’s Takuma Asano

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) — Bochum has beaten Darmstadt 2-1 to finally win for the first time in the German league this season. Japanese midfielder Takuma Asano got a goal in each half, either side of Fabian Nürnberger’s equalizer. The victory is Bochum’s first in 10 league games and lifts it into 13th place in the Bundesliga.

