Bochum fires coach Letsch after poor form despite shock win over Bayern

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Bochum has fired coach Thomas Letsch after a poor run of form has the team in danger of relegation from the Bundesliga. Letsch’s team shocked Bayern Munich 3-2 in February to put a big dent in the champion’s title hopes. Since then, Bochum has earned only one point in six games. On Saturday, Bochum conceded two late goals and lost to fellow relegation candidate Cologne 2-1 to leave the team 15th in the 18-team Bundesliga. There is no word from Bochum on the new coach. Bochum hosts Heidenheim on Saturday.

