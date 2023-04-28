Bochum dents Dortmund’s Bundesliga title hopes in draw

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title hopes have been dealt a blow at local rival Bochum after a 1-1 draw. Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann helped gain an important point for his team in its battle against relegation. But Dortmund missed the chance to build a four-point lead before Bayern Munich plays. Bayern can reclaim the lead with four games remaining if it beats last-placed Hertha Berlin in Munich on Sunday. Dortmund had a host of chances in Bochum with 22 efforts at goal. But the visitors were also left ruing two penalty decisions that didn’t go their way in the second half.

