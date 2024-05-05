Bochum beats Union Berlin 4-3 in Bundesliga relegation battle

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has edged closer to Bundesliga relegation with a 4-3 loss at home to fellow struggler Bochum. Bochum moved three points ahead of Union, which could yet finish the day in the relegation playoff spot if Mainz beats Heidenheim in the late game. Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen is also playing later. Leverkusen hopes to stretch its unbeaten 48-game start to the season at Eintracht Frankfurt, where it was without suspended coach Xabi Alonso.

