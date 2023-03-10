Bochum beats Cologne for boost in German relegation fight

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Bochum’s first goals in the Bundesliga for more than a month have earned the relegation-threatened team a valuable 2-0 win over Cologne. The game was played in persistent snowfall between teams badly in need of a win. Cologne was without a goal in three league games and Bochum last scored in the Bundesliga on Feb. 4. Kevin Stöger soon gave Bochum the lead with a penalty and Erhan Mašović scored the second in the 76th minute after Cologne failed to clear a free kick.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.