Bochum appoints Peter Zeidler as new coach after narrowly surviving in Bundesliga

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Bochum has hired Peter Zeidler as its new coach after only just surviving in the Bundesliga in a penalty shootout. Zeidler is a 61-year-old German who hasn’t worked as a head coach in his home country since the 2007-08 season. He has coached in France and Austria and is now leaving Swiss club St. Gallen after six years in charge. Caretaker coach Heiko Butscher oversaw Bochum’s remarkable comeback from 3-0 down in a promotion-relegation playoff to beat Fortuna Duesseldorf in a penalty shootout last week. Bochum had finished 16th in the 18-team league to qualify for the playoff.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.