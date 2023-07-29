Boca Juniors signs Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina club Boca Juniors announced it has signed 36-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer. The club said it has an 18-month deal which will see the veteran player compete in the knockout stage of this year’s Copa Libertadores. Spanish team Valencia earlier said in a statement it had terminated its contract with Cavani, which was due to expire next year. His career in Europe began in 2007 at Palermo, where he played for three years. He then enjoyed impressive stints at Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain. He also played for Manchester United (2020-2022) before moving to Valencia last year.

