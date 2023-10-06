Boca Juniors beats Palmeiras on penalties to reach Copa Libertadores final

SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina’s Boca Juniors have defeated Brazil’s Palmeiras on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation to advance to the Copa Libertadores final. Boca Juniors will travel to play another Brazilian club, Fluminense, in the Nov. 4 final at Maracana Stadium. The first leg last week in Buenos Aires ended in a goalless draw. Boca once more had goalkeeper Sergio Romero as its star, as in the previous two knockout rounds also decided on penalties. He stopped shots by Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Gómez in the shootout. Palmeiras’ Weverton stopped Edinson Cavani’s shot.

