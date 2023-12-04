Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, 3-time Olympic gold medalist, announces she’s pregnant

Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries has announced that she is missing this season because she and her husband, former bobsledder Travis Armbruster, are expecting their first child. Humphries made the revelation Monday, saying the baby is due in June. The three-time Olympic gold medalist has been open about her plans to become a mother, saying after winning monobob gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics that she was hoping to become pregnant with an eye on returning in time to compete in the 2026 Olympics.

