Bobrovsky’s growth into a top goalie needs one strong chapter for a Stanley Cup win with Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky was once an undrafted free agent who had little fanfare coming to the NHL from Russia. Now he’s one win from backstopping the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup. Bobrovsky has become an elite goaltender in more than a decade since coming to North America. Those who got to see “Bob” up close in those first few weeks, months and years thought there was definitely potential for this kind of dominant play. Bobrovsky showed it by winning the Vezina Trophy twice and staying at the top of his game in his mid-30s to reach the final twice.

