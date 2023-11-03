Bobrovsky gets shutout, Lorentz scores first goal for Florida in 2-0 win over Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his 39th career shutout, Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for Florida and the Panthers silenced the Detroit Red Wings 2-0. Lorentz, who was acquired in an offseason trade with San Jose, scored with 52 seconds left in the second period with an assist from Niko Mikkola. Anton Lundell provided insurance with an empty-net goal with 1:12 remaining, also his first of the season. Bobrovsky now has a 25-6-1 career record against the Red Wings, including four shutouts.

