Bobrovsky gets a day off from practice, Perry not done yet and the Cup will be on the move again

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — On the next-to-last day of the NHL season, Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky wasn’t on the ice for practice. The Panthers are sure that’s a good thing. Bobrovsky was a serious Conn Smythe Award candidate at one point in the Stanley Cup Final, with Florida winning the first three games and Edmonton basically rendered silent by the Panthers’ goaltender. But in the last three games, Edmonton’s offense has exploded and Bobrovsky’s numbers look horrific — a 5.06 goals-against average, a .793 save percentage. He’ll be ready to go Monday night for Game 7 of the Cup final.

