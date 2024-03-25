Bobe helps Evansville hold off Quinnipiac 64-63 in CBI first round

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gage Bobe finished with 11 points and five steals to help Evansville hold off Quinnipiac 64-63 in the first round of the CBI. Bobe sank 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range for the 11th-seeded Purple Aces (17-17), who advance to play No. 3 seed Seattle University in a Monday quarterfinal.

