Bobby Wood scores 2 first-half goals, Revolution beats Montreal 5-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Bobby Wood scored two first-half goals, Luca Langoni became the first New England player to record a goal and an assist in his regular-season debut and the Revolution beat FC Montreal 5-0. Wood redirected a low cross played by Brandon Bye into the net to open the scoring in the seventh minute and scored again in the 37th to give New England (8-14-2) a 2-0 lead. Nick Lima scored his first goal of the season in the 71st minute and Giacomo Vrioni scored for the second consecutive game before Langoni capped the scoring in the 83rd minute. Montreal (6-11-9) was dealt its worst home defeat since 2009 and has won just four times, with five losses. in 14 games at Stade Saputo this season.

