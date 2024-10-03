Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals go from 2 late 7-game losing streaks to the AL Division Series

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Kansas City Royals endured two seven-game losing streaks in the final month of the season. The second of those ended with a well-timed joke from a three-time World Series winner. Now they’re in the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees after opening the playoffs with a two-game sweep of Baltimore. Kansas City’s approach allowed a team that lost 106 games last year to turn things around in a hurry. It will be a bigger challenge for AL batting champion Bobby Witt Jr. and Co. to keep it going.

