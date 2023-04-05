Bobby Wagner appreciative of chance to return to Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Considering Bobby Wagner never wanted to leave his adopted home in the first place, the chance at a return to Seattle was immediately at the top of his wish list when he unexpectedly became a free agent again. Wagner returned to Seattle when he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in late March, bringing one of the most decorated and beloved players in franchise history back for another stint. The need for Seattle is obvious. The Seahawks will be without starting middle linebacker Jordyn Brooks for a big chunk of the upcoming season after he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2022 season. And it brings the Wagner story full circle with what all parties hope is a feel-good conclusion.

