Bobby Rahal wants son Graham with IndyCar team next year and beyond

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Graham Rahal said this week that “anything is on the table” when it comes to his future, and that could include something heretofore considered unthinkable: He could drive for someone other than his father, 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal, and his Rahal Letterman Lanigan team. But to hear it from the elder Rahal, that is unlikely. He said before the final practice ahead of Indy 500 qualifying Friday that he wants Graham driving for the team next year and beyond. And the co-owner of the team with Mike Lanigan and David Letterman pointed toward personnel changes, a new state-of-the-art race shop and other investments as evidence of the team’s commitment to winning.

