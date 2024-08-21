Bobby Hurley and Arizona State headed to Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium for exhibition game

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Hurley is returning to Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium for a charity exhibition game with his Arizona State basketball team. The Sun Devils and Blue Devils will play the game on Oct. 27 with benefits going to the Duke Children’s Hospital. Hurley won two national championships and was a first-team All-American under former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski from 1989-93. Hurley is still the NCAA’s all-time assists leader with 1,076. Hurley has spent the past nine seasons coaching at Arizona State.

