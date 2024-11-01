Bobby Brink breaks late tie, Flyers beat Blues 2-1 for 2nd straight victoiry

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bobby Brink redirected Joel Farabee’s feed past goalie Jordan Binnington with 3:01 left in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Garnet Hathaway also scored and Sam Ersson made 20 saves to help Philadelphia win consecutive games for the first time this season. St. Louis has lost three straight and four of five.

Hathaway opened the scoring midway through the first period on a nice feed from Ryan Poehlinfgm who weaved through the defense and slid a backhand pass to his linemate.

Ersson followed up his shutout Tuesday night at Boston with another strong performance. His only blemish came midway through the third period when Nathan Walker snapped a shot past him off a carom off Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim’s skate on a shot by Philip Broberg.

Takeaways

Blues: St. Louis tried to play a more physical game than Philadelphia, winning the hit battle by a 24-10 margin. It didn’t help them create much in the way off offense, though.

Flyers: Philadelphia has struggled to generate offense this season, so earlier in the week, it modified its plan to be more defensive-minded. The plan is to take away the middle of the ice, keep teams to the outside and block a lot of shots. They executed it to perfection again, blocking 24 shots two days after blocking 28 at Boston.

Key moment

Ersson made a huge save on Brayden Schenn with 20 seconds remaining in the game.

Key stat

Both teams struggled to hold onto the puck in a sloppy game. Philadelphia had 10 giveaways and the Blues had an additional four takeaways.

Up next

The Blues face Toronto on Saturday to start a five-game homestand. Philadelphia hosts Boston on Saturday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

