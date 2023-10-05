Bob Melvin confirms he’ll return as manager of the Padres following their flop this season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bob Melvin has confirmed that he’ll be back as manager of the San Diego Padres, adding that he’s “looking forward to having a much better year than we had this year.” General manager A.J. Preller announced Wednesday that Melvin would be back under the final season of his contract following the most disappointing year in franchise history. But Melvin was in the process of moving his offseason home and wasn’t available for comment then. Mevlin dismissed published reports that his relationship with Preller had become irreparable.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.