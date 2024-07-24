Bob Marcum, AD at Kansas, South Carolina, UMass and Marshall, has died at age 87

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bob Marcum, who served as athletic director at Kansas, South Carolina, UMass and Marshall, has died. He was 87. South Carolina, UMass and Marshall all posted about Marcum’s death Wednesday. Arkansas coach John Calipari, who was basketball coach for the Minutemen during Marcum’s tenure, posted on social media that Marcum was hospitalized with complications from a stroke. Calipari posted on Marcum’s death Tuesday, saying the two spent time together at the hospital. Marcum served at Kansas from 1978-82 before moving to South Carolina for six years. He led UMass’ athletic department from 1993-2002. He finished his career at Marshall.

