Bob Love, a 3-time NBA All-Star with the Chicago Bulls, has died at 81

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Chicago Bulls forward Bob Love, a three-time All-Star who spent 11 years in the NBA, has died. He was 81. The Bulls say Love died after a long battle with cancer. He averaged 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds during his nine seasons with the team. The team said Love’s “impact transcended basketball.”

