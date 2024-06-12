Bob Harris, former radio play-by-play voice of Duke athletics, dies at 81

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Retired Duke sports radio play-by-play announcer Bob Harris died Wednesday. He was 81. Former radio analyst Wes Chesson announced Harris’ death in an update on a GoFundMe page that had been created to raise money for Harris’ care. He had been previously diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and been in hospice care. Harris spent 41 years as the Blue Devils’ radio voice for men’s basketball and football before retiring in 2017. That tenure included calling all five of the Blue Devils’ NCAA championships under retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

