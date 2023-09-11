Bob Bradley returns to coach Stabaek in Norway’s soccer league

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Veteran coach Bob Bradley is returning to Stabaek at least until the end of the year in the Norwegian league. The former head coach of the U.S. men’s national team spent two seasons with the club in Norway in 2014 and 2015. He has worked with clubs in England’s Premier League, in France and in Major League Soccer, most recently with Toronto FC. He says “We had two very good years here last time and I followed the club and kept in touch with many people since I left. I know that there is a lot that needs to be done in a short time.”

