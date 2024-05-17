Bob Baffert is again the center of attention at the Preakness, even without the Derby winner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert for a second consecutive year was a late arrival at the Preakness. He landed in Baltimore late in the day Thursday in the aftermath of his best horse being scratched because of a fever. Without Muth, Baffert has Imagination running to try to give him a record-extending ninth victory in the race. The two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer is still the center of attention at Pimlico Race Course, even when he doesn’t have the Kentucky Derby winner. Also making his first appearance at the track was Derby-winning trainer Kenny McPeek’s yellow lab, Sonny.

