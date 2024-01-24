Boateng says nothing has changed as racism blights soccer again. More Udinese fans banned for life

MILAN (AP) — Amid outrage at the latest incident of racism to blight Italian soccer, former AC Milan player Kevin-Prince Boateng says nothing has changed in the years since he also walked off the pitch in protest. AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan left the field during Saturday’s match after being subjected to what he later said were monkey noises. Boateng did the same when playing for Milan during a mid-season friendly match 11 years ago. Udinese has banned for life the five fans who have so far been identified. However, it also announced late on Wednesday that it would appeal the Italian league’s sanction of playing its next home game behind closed doors.

