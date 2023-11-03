Bo Svensson quits as coach of winless Mainz in Bundesliga

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Bo Svensson has quit as coach of Mainz after a winless start to the Bundesliga season. Mainz says Svensson decided to step down following a meeting with club officials. Former Denmark defender Svensson played for Mainz from 2007 through 2014 and returned as coach in 2021 with the club in the relegation zone. He managed a dramatic turnaround to keep the club in the top division and achieve an eighth-place finish the following season. Mainz has three points from nine league games this season and was eliminated from the German Cup in Svensson’s last game in charge.

