Bo Nix throws for 3 TDs as No. 15 Oregon dominates in 81-7 win over Portland State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns before heading for the bench early in the third quarter and No. 15 Oregon built a 43-point halftime lead en route to an 81-7 victory over Portland State on Saturday. It was the most points for the Ducks in a game in the modern scoring era, and a scoring record at Autzen Stadium. It was also Oregon’s 19th straight win in a home opener. The Ducks have won 30 straight non-conference games at Autzen Stadium, dating back to 2008.

