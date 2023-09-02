Bo Nix throws for 3 TDs as No. 15 Oregon dominates in 81-7 win over Portland State

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Nelson]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns before heading for the bench early in the third quarter and No. 15 Oregon built a 43-point halftime lead en route to an 81-7 victory over Portland State on Saturday. It was the most points for the Ducks in a game in the modern scoring era, and a scoring record at Autzen Stadium. It was also Oregon’s 19th straight win in a home opener. The Ducks have won 30 straight non-conference games at Autzen Stadium, dating back to 2008.

