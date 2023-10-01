Bo Nix throws 4 TD passes to lead No. 9 Oregon past Stanford 42-6

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws the ball to Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, foreground right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Bo Nix threw touchdown passes on the first four drives of the second half and No. 9 Oregon shook off a shaky start by scoring TDs on six of seven possessions to beat Stanford 42-6. Oregon took nearly 20 minutes to gain its initial first down of the game as the Ducks started off slowly after last week’s emotional win over Colorado and with a showdown against No. 7 Washington coming in the next game. The Cardinal lost their ninth straight game against a ranked team.

