Bo Nix throws 4 TD passes to lead No. 9 Oregon past Stanford 42-6

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Bo Nix threw touchdown passes on the first four drives of the second half and No. 9 Oregon shook off a shaky start by scoring TDs on six of seven possessions to beat Stanford 42-6. Oregon took nearly 20 minutes to gain its initial first down of the game as the Ducks started off slowly after last week’s emotional win over Colorado and with a showdown against No. 7 Washington coming in the next game. The Cardinal lost their ninth straight game against a ranked team.

