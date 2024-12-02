Bo Nix taking ‘Monday Night Football’ debut in stride as he leads Broncos against the Browns

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix will make his ‘Monday Night Football’ debut against the Cleveland Browns. Nix says he considers every game a prime-time game and the only difference in this one is that the sun will be down and the lights will shine a little brighter. Nix is on a roll after a slow September. He was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Month in October and has won the last three NFL Rookie of the Week honors as he’s led the Broncos into the AFC playoff race with hopes of ending an eight-year playoff drought.

