Bo Nix shines for Broncos, nearly helping them end the rival Chiefs’ perfect start to the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, nearly leading the Denver Broncos to a win over the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, after leading the Broncos downfield in the closing minutes, Nix had to watch as the Chiefs blocked Wil Lutz’s potential 35-yard game-winner. Still, it was a big improvement for Nix, who struggled in an embarrassing loss at Baltimore a week earlier. Coach Sean Payton called his rookie quarterback’s performance “gutsy.”

