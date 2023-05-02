Bo Nix hoping to improve on last season with Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix has settled in at Oregon, ready for a better outcome in his final year with the Ducks. The senior quarterback was getting Heisman buzz for a time last season before he got injured and the Ducks derailed. The return of Nix and backup Ty Thompson bodes well for the Ducks in the coming season. Nix is among a large group of experienced returning quarterbacks in the Pac-12, including Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

