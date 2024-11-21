Bo Nix and Broncos favored to finally beat Raiders in Las Vegas

The Denver Broncos visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. BetMGM Sportsbook favors the Broncos by six points. Denver ended an eight-game losing streak to the Raiders with its victory in October. The Broncos are 0-4 at Allegiant Stadium. Their most recent road victory against the Raiders was Oct. 11, 2015, in Oakland, California. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is piling up the accolades. He is the AFC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week.

