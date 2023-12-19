Bo Larsson, Sweden and Malmo soccer great, dies at 79

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Swedish soccer great Bo Larsson has died at the age of 79. He played 70 times for his country and at the World Cups in 1970, 1974 and 1978. The Swedish soccer federation has announced the death of Larsson. No more details were disclosed. Larsson could play in midfield or as a striker and is regarded as one of Malmo’s greatest ever players. He was fondly known as “Bosse” and scored 289 goals in 546 games for the southern club. He won the league six times with Malmo from 1965-77 and was the competition’s top scorer three times.

