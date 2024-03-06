Bo Horvat’s third-period goal leads Islanders past Blues, 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the New York Islanders won their fourth straight game, 4-2 over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Kyle Palmieri, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders who moved within four points of the Philadelphia Flyers for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division, which would guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.

Ilya Sorokin finished with 19 saves and improved to 5-1 since the 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers in the Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 18.

Horvat broke a 2-2 tie with an incredible individual effort as he moved around Blues defenseman Nick Leddy, corralled his own rebound and buried a wraparound to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead 55 seconds into the third period.

Barzal added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Alexey Toropchenko and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, who had won their last two games. Rookie goaltender Joel Hofer made 29 saves.

Prior to Horvat’s tally, the Islanders scored twice within 5:15 in the second period to erase a two-goal deficit.

Palmieri converted a skillful forehand-backhand maneuver to get the Islanders on the board at 12:32. The forward had a natural hat trick in the first period of the Islanders 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

The Islanders knotted the game at 2-all when Pageau pounced on a loose puck in the slot area at 17:47.

Toropchenko fired a wrist shot past Sorokin for his 11th goal of the season at 1:21 of the second period to open the scoring.

St. Louis doubled its advantage when Brandon Saad stole a puck from Horvat and slid it over to Kyrou for an easy tap-in.

