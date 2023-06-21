Bo Bichette sidelined by thumb discomfort for Blue Jays’ series finale against Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was a late scratch for Toronto’s series finale against the Miami Marlins because of left thumb discomfort. Cavan Biggio took Bichette’s spot in the lineup batting sixth. Biggio had an RBI double during a five-run second inning against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara that put the Blue Jays ahead 5-0.Spencer Horwitz was optioned to the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York, in a corresponding move. Horwitz had two hits, scored a run and had an RBI in eight at-bats in his three games with Toronto this season.

