Bo Bichette is activated from the IL and in the Blue Jays’ lineup for the first time since July 19

ARLIINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette has been activated from the injured list and returned to the Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup for the first time since July 19. Bichette was sidelined with a calf injury. He said before Toronto’s game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday that he feels no effects from the injury. Bichette was hitting a career-low .222 in 80 previous games this season.

