Bo Bichette, Blue Jays finalize $33.6M, 3-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — Infielder Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a salary arbitration by finalizing a $33.6 million, three-year contract. The 24-year-old is a son of former All-Star Dante Bichette. He hit .290 with 43 doubles, 24 home runs, and 93 RBIs last year. He was an All-Star in 2021 when he batted .298 with 29 homers and 102 RBIs. He had asked for a raise from $723,500 to $7.5 million and had been offered $5 million, matching the largest gap among 33 players and teams who swapped proposed salaries last month.

