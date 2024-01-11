BNP Paribas Open raises total prize money to $19 million for Indian Wells tennis tournament

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — The BNP Paribas Open is increasing its total prize money by over $1.4 million to a record $19 million for the two-week combined men’s and women’s tournament in the Southern California desert. Over $1 million in additional prize money will be added for ATP and WTA tour players competing in singles qualifying through the second rounds. The event runs March 3-7 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. For the first time, all eight ATP and WTA singles quarterfinal matches will be played on the same day.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.