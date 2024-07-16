Blues’ Torey Krug diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle, could miss the season

By The Associated Press
FILE - St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 30, 2023, in St. Louis. Krug is in danger of missing the entire 2024-25 NHL season after being diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle. The team announced Tuesday, July 16, 2024 that Krug will work to rehabilitate the injury without surgery over the next 6-8 weeks before being re-evaluated. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug is in danger of missing the entire 2024-25 NHL season after being diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle. The team announced Tuesday that Krug will work to rehabilitate the injury without surgery over the next six to eight weeks before being re-evaluated. If an operation is needed, the 33-year-old would be out for the season. The team says the diagnosis is a cumulative result of a bone fracture earlier in his career. Krug injured his left ankle in a preseason game in 2018 while playing for Boston.

