Blues’ Torey Krug diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle, could miss the season

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug is in danger of missing the entire 2024-25 NHL season after being diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle. The team announced Tuesday that Krug will work to rehabilitate the injury without surgery over the next six to eight weeks before being re-evaluated. If an operation is needed, the 33-year-old would be out for the season. The team says the diagnosis is a cumulative result of a bone fracture earlier in his career. Krug injured his left ankle in a preseason game in 2018 while playing for Boston.

