Blues sign defenseman Scott Perunovich to a $1.15 million contract for next season

The St. Louis Blues have signed defenseman Scott Perunovich to a $1.15 million contract for next season. The soon-to-be 26-year-old was a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights. The new deal gives him a sight raise from the $775,000 he was making last season. Perunovich had 17 assists in 54 games in 2023-24 for St Louis. He has 27 in 96 NHL regular-season and playoff games while averaging nearly 15 minutes of ice time. Signing Perunovich gives the Blues cost certainty at the position with potential changes in the coming weeks.

