Blues name Alexander Steen as GM in waiting with plan to succeed Doug Armstrong in 2026

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have set up a plan for Alexander Steen to succeed Doug Armstrong as general manager. The team named Steen special assistant to the GM with the intent of him taking over for Armstrong in 2026. That move also came with Armstrong getting a three-year extension as president of hockey operations through 2029. Armstrong has been with the Blues since 2008 and has served as GM since 2010. Steen joined their front office as a consultant and development coach last year after a lengthy playing career that included winning the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019.

