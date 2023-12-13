Blues GM Doug Armstrong blames himself for having to fire Craig Berube

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong says he got tired of seeing the Blues being a punching bag, leading to his decision to fire coach Craig Berube. Armstrong says “your mind starts to work when you’re everybody’s homecoming game. Armstrong dismissed Berube late Tuesday night, about two hours after the Blues lost to the Detroit Red Wings 6-4. Armstrong says “I feel personally responsible for the situation that we’re in.” The 57-year-old Berube guided the Blues to the Stanley Cup championship in 2019. He replaced Mike Yeo as coach in 2018. He led St. Louis to a 38-19-6 record in 2018-19.

