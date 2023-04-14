Blues fire assistant coaches Craig MacTavish, Mike Van Ryn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues are making changes to Craig Berube’s coaching staff after missing the playoffs. Assistants Craig MacTavish and Mike Van Ryn have been fired. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the moves the day after the end of the regular season. Berube figures to return for next season now four years removed from coaching the Blues to their first Stanley Cup title. Assistant Steve Ott, goaltending coach David Alexander, video coach Darryl Seward and video coordinator Elliott Mondou are also set to return. The Blues missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

