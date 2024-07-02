Blues extend Buchnevich with $48 million deal, acquire Faksa, Joseph in separate trades

The St. Louis Blues have acquired forwards Radek Faksa from Dallas and Mathieu Joseph from Ottawa in a pair of trades for future considerations. The deal with the Senators that was announced Tuesday also netted the Blues a 2025 third-round draft pick. Ottawa was looking to clear cap space to re-sign Shane Pinto. Dallas captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin were the only players with longer current stints with the Stars than Faksa. The Blues also signed center Pavel Buchnevich to a six-year extension worth $48 million that begins in 2025.

