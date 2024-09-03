Blues defenseman Torey Krug will have ankle surgery and miss the 2024-25 season

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug is set to have ankle surgery and is expected to miss the 2024-25 season. President and general manager Doug Armstrong announced the prognosis Tuesday. Krug was diagnosed earlier this summer with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle. The team said at the time he would attempt to rehab the injury for six to eight weeks before resorting to season-ending surgery. Now 33, Krug initially injured the ankle in 2018 during a preseason game while playing for Boston.

