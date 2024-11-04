Blues defenseman Philip Broberg will miss 4-6 weeks with an apparent right leg injury

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg is expected to miss the next four to six weeks because of an apparent right leg injury. Coach Drew Bannister gave the update on Broberg’s status Monday, calling it a lower-body injury. Broberg’s right leg bent at an awkward angle when he was tangled up with Toronto forward Mitch Marner on Saturday night. Bannister called the prognosis for the 23-year-old Swede good news given how bad the injury looked at the time. Broberg is the latest Blues player to miss time with injury. The team is already without forwards Robert Thomas, Kasperi Kapanen and Mathieu Joseph, and defensemen Nick Leddy and Torey Krug.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.