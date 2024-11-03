Blues D Philip Broberg leaves game against Maple Leafs with lower body injury

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues defenseman Philip Broberg left Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a lower body injury in the second period. Broberg collided with Maple leafs forward Mitch Marner in a battle for the puck 8:08 into the period. Marner landed on Broberg’s right leg, and Broberg was unable to put much weight on his leg as he was helped off the ice into the Blues locker room. The team announced later in the period that Broberg would not return to the game.

