Blues, Chiefs, Drua win in Super Rugby Pacific’s 5th round

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The Auckland-based Blues produced a superb second-half performance to beat the Crusaders 26-6 in Super Rugby Pacific, consigning the 11-time champions to their fifth consecutive defeat in 2024. The teams were closely matched in a rain-drenched first half in which all points came from penalties. The Blues led 9-6 at halftime. Adapting their play much better to the wet conditions, the Blues scored two tries in the first six minutes of the second half and got away to a 23-6 lead from which the Christchurch-based Crusaders could not recover.

